Where to find best Afghani food in Masab Tank, Hyderabad

Known for its smoky chapli kebabs, fragrant Kabuli pulao, and hearty mutton curries, Afghani food is indeed a treat for the senses. And Hyderabad, with its diverse culinary influences, is filled with gems serving these bold flavours. One such gem is Afghani Kabab Express, a beloved spot that’s been known for serving some of the most authentic Afghani dishes. Located at NMDC Road, Masab Tank, this restaurant serves up hearty meals that transport you straight to Afghanistan with every bite.

A taste of Afghanistan in Hyderabad

Run by Afghan natives, the restaurant brings an authentic feel with recipes passed down through generations. The menu is a true reflection of Afghan cuisine, featuring an array of mouthwatering dishes prepared with aromatic spices and tender meats. Some of the most popular items on the menu include the Sheek Kebab, Mutton Chops and Malai Kebab. Their Chapli Kebab, which recently went viral on Instagram, is another crowd favourite.

For those craving a wholesome meal, their Kabuli Pulao is a must-try, offering a rich combination of spiced rice, meat, and dried fruits. Pair it with the Chainaki Buff or the Chicken Kadai for a complete Afghani feast. The restaurant also offers Kheema Samosas as a tasty snack to complement your meal.

So whether you are a long-time fan or trying Afghani cuisine for the first time, the restaurant promises an unforgettable dining experience to all.