Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 in India

New Delhi: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) on Monday, June 1, announced an eight-year partnership with world soccer body FIFA to broadcast all its matches, including World Cup 2026, in the Indian market.

As part of a deal with Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), ZEEL will bring 39 FIFA global football events, including FIFA World Cup 2026, which kicks off on June 11, 2026.

The Indian football fans will be able to watch live coverage on ZEEL’s sports network and also on its streaming platform ZEE5.

ZEEL will have media rights for FIFA World Cup 2026, FIFA World Cup 2030, FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2027, along with other key FIFA events up to 2034 and docu-series content, for the Indian market, a joint statement said.

“We are excited to bring one of the world’s biggest sporting spectacles to Indian audiences. Football cuts across regions and demographics, and the investments in garnering the media rights and launching dedicated sports channels reflect our clear belief in its long-term potential,” ZEEL CEO Punit Goenka said.

‘Z’ partners with FIFA to bring 39 global football events including FIFA World Cup 2026™, FIFA World Cup 2030™ & FIFA Women’s World Cup™ 2027 for Indian fans!



Click here to read more: https://t.co/ikr5nUF1Ck#FIFAWorldCup #WorldCup2026 #FIFAonZ pic.twitter.com/jQodlVJh7T — ZEE (@ZEECorporate) June 1, 2026

This partnership with FIFA will enable ZEE to unlock the true value of the sport in line with a sharp focus on growth and profitability, while amplifying the excitement of the game for every fan, he said.

“The Indian market is of strategic importance for FIFA as it displays immense potential driven by a young and passionate audience. We believe the extensive broadcast and digital distribution ecosystem of ‘Z’ coupled with their deep understanding of local viewers and multi-platform capabilities, will play a pivotal role in expanding the reach of football with fans across every part of India,” FIFA Chief Business Officer Romy Gai said.