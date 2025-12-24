Islamabad: Hania Aamir and Bilal Abbas Khan-starrer Meri Zindagi Hai Tu is currently one of the most talked-about Pakistani dramas. The show began with high expectations but received mixed reactions in its initial episodes. However, with the last few episodes, the drama’s popularity has picked up steadily, and fans are now eagerly waiting for what’s next.

Despite early criticism, the show’s viewership continues to grow, with each episode being keenly anticipated. Hania Aamir plays the role of Ayra, while Bilal Abbas Khan is seen as Kamyar. Meri Zindagi Hai Tu airs every Friday and Saturday at 8 pm.

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu latest episodes

So far, 14 episodes of the drama have been aired, and fans are especially curious about the upcoming Episodes 15 and 16. The wait is finally coming to an end, as Episode 15 will air on Friday, December 26, followed by Episode 16 on Saturday, December 27.

Where to watch in India

Following the ban on major Pakistani drama YouTube channels such as ARY, Hum TV and Geo TV in India due to national security concerns after the 2025 terror attacks, viewers have turned to alternative platforms. Meri Zindagi Hai Tu is currently available for Indian audiences on the Top Pakistani Dramas YouTube channel.

With the story gaining momentum and major twists expected, fans are excited to see what the upcoming episodes have in store.