Islamabad: Pakistani drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu is currently among the most watched and trending shows across Hindi- and Urdu-speaking audiences worldwide. Starring Bilal Abbas Khan as Kamyar and Hania Aamir as Dr Ayra, the drama has struck a chord with viewers, with the lead pair’s chemistry receiving immense love online.

The latest episode, along with teaser clips from the upcoming ones, has sparked intense discussions among fans. Viewers are busy speculating whether Ayra and Kamyar will go ahead with their planned wedding or if a major twist is on the way. Many are also questioning whether Kamyar’s ex, Faria, will create trouble yet again. Several theories and predictions have gone viral on social media.

One of the most talked-about theories suggests that Kamyar might seek revenge on Ayra. This speculation gained momentum after Bilal Abbas Khan’s intense expressions in the latest episode left fans suspicious. Many believe Kamyar may not be as simple and straightforward as he appears, and that the story could take a revenge-driven turn possibly linked to Ayra slapping him earlier in the show.

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu actual plot revealed?

While fans were busy decoding these theories, the makers dropped the OST of Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, which allegedly leaked major plot points and put an end to the revenge theory. The OST hints that Ayra and Kamyar’s wedding gets cancelled on the day of their nikah itself. It also suggests that Kamyar sends Faria to jail, indicating that she plays a major role in breaking Ayra and Kamyar’s relationship.

i think by releasing a new video for ost they made it clear that it is not revenge sht as we thought perhaps a big misunderstanding created by Khawar, who didn't deal with rejection unlike kami he accepted rejection & he tried to change himself for his own sake#MeriZindagiHaiTu pic.twitter.com/WdjXAOiPxt — Photoshoplove (@PhotoshopLove3) December 22, 2025

Unpopular opinion,but I think they should’ve released the OST 2–3 weeks later.Everyone was busy speculating whether it would be a revenge plot or something else,but the OST kind of gave away the storyline pretty much #MeriZindagiHaiTu



pic.twitter.com/ykd6hTZJwA — 𓇢𓆸 (@atia_anishah) December 22, 2025

The video further shows Ayra leaving the country, with Kamyar rushing to stop her, leaving fans emotional and curious about what unfolds next.

the way I just know that bilal’s acting is gonna have me sobbing in the upcoming episodes 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻



p.s: idt there’s any revenge track happening now 😭#merizindagihaitu pic.twitter.com/1LwdEoQSIp — z. (@_cloud_zoe) December 22, 2025

With episodes 15 and 16 around the corner, excitement is at an all-time high. Viewers are now eagerly waiting to see how the story finally shapes up.

Let’s wait and watch.