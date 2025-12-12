Hyderabad: The iconic Bollywood classic Sholay (1975) is returning to the big screen in a brand-new avatar titled ‘Sholay: The Final Cut’, featuring the original climax and two previously deleted scenes.
Originally released on August 15, 1975, the cult classic will now be reintroduced to audiences with its fully restored, uncut 4K version and Dolby 5.1 sound. The re-release marks the film’s 50th anniversary and will showcase its original, uncensored ending for the first time in Indian theatres.
The original climax, where Thakur Baldev Singh kills Gabbar Singh using spiked shoes, was removed due to strict censorship during India’s Emergency period in the 1970s. The restored version will finally bring this much-discussed scene to the big screen.
Sholay: The Final Cut will hit cinemas worldwide on Friday, December 12, 2025, releasing across 1,500 screens in India and several international territories.
Watch Sholay: The Final Cut in Hyderabad
Sholay: The Final Cut will be screened in 15 theatres across Hyderabad, including major multiplex chains:
- AMB Cinemas, Gachibowli
- Prasads Multiplex, Necklace Road
- Cinepolis Lulu Mall
- PVR Nexus Mall, Kukatpally
- Cinepolis TNR North City, Suchitra
- Cinepolis DSL Virtue Mall, Uppal
- PVR Inorbit Mall
- INOX Sattva Necklace Mall, Kavadiguda
- Cinepolis Mantra Mall, Attapur
- INOX Prism Mall
- PVR Musarambagh
- Cinepolis CCPL Mall, Malkajgiri
- PVR Central Mall, Punjagutta
- INOX Maheshwari Parmeshwari Mall, Kachiguda
- Cinepolis Sudha Cinemas
Ticket Prices: Rs 150 – Rs 350 depending on seating and theatre category.
Sholay Cast: A Legendary Line-Up
Principal Cast
- Dharmendra as Veeru
- Amitabh Bachchan as Jai
- Sanjeev Kumar as Thakur Baldev Singh
- Hema Malini as Basanti
- Jaya Bachchan as Radha
- Amjad Khan as Gabbar Singh
Supporting Cast
- Asrani as Jailor
- A.K. Hangal as Imaam Saheb
- Mac Mohan as Sambha
- Viju Khote as Kaalia
- Jagdeep as Soorma Bhopali (guest)
- Sachin Pilgaonkar as Ahmed
- Leela Mishra as Mausie
- Iftekhar as Narmalaji
- Helen in “Mehbooba Mehbooba”
With its restored visuals, original ending, and nationwide release, Sholay: The Final Cut promises to be a nostalgic celebration for long-time fans and an unforgettable big-screen experience for newer generations.