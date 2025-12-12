Hyderabad: The iconic Bollywood classic Sholay (1975) is returning to the big screen in a brand-new avatar titled ‘Sholay: The Final Cut’, featuring the original climax and two previously deleted scenes.

Originally released on August 15, 1975, the cult classic will now be reintroduced to audiences with its fully restored, uncut 4K version and Dolby 5.1 sound. The re-release marks the film’s 50th anniversary and will showcase its original, uncensored ending for the first time in Indian theatres.

The original climax, where Thakur Baldev Singh kills Gabbar Singh using spiked shoes, was removed due to strict censorship during India’s Emergency period in the 1970s. The restored version will finally bring this much-discussed scene to the big screen.

Sholay: The Final Cut will hit cinemas worldwide on Friday, December 12, 2025, releasing across 1,500 screens in India and several international territories.

Watch Sholay: The Final Cut in Hyderabad

Sholay: The Final Cut will be screened in 15 theatres across Hyderabad, including major multiplex chains:

AMB Cinemas, Gachibowli Prasads Multiplex, Necklace Road Cinepolis Lulu Mall PVR Nexus Mall, Kukatpally Cinepolis TNR North City, Suchitra Cinepolis DSL Virtue Mall, Uppal PVR Inorbit Mall INOX Sattva Necklace Mall, Kavadiguda Cinepolis Mantra Mall, Attapur INOX Prism Mall PVR Musarambagh Cinepolis CCPL Mall, Malkajgiri PVR Central Mall, Punjagutta INOX Maheshwari Parmeshwari Mall, Kachiguda Cinepolis Sudha Cinemas

Ticket Prices: Rs 150 – Rs 350 depending on seating and theatre category.

Sholay Cast: A Legendary Line-Up

Principal Cast

Dharmendra as Veeru

Amitabh Bachchan as Jai

Sanjeev Kumar as Thakur Baldev Singh

Hema Malini as Basanti

Jaya Bachchan as Radha

Amjad Khan as Gabbar Singh

Supporting Cast

Asrani as Jailor

A.K. Hangal as Imaam Saheb

Mac Mohan as Sambha

Viju Khote as Kaalia

Jagdeep as Soorma Bhopali (guest)

Sachin Pilgaonkar as Ahmed

Leela Mishra as Mausie

Iftekhar as Narmalaji

Helen in “Mehbooba Mehbooba”

With its restored visuals, original ending, and nationwide release, Sholay: The Final Cut promises to be a nostalgic celebration for long-time fans and an unforgettable big-screen experience for newer generations.