Which Bollywood actress called Salman Khan “Bhai”? Scroll down below to find out!

Mumbai: Salman Khan is known as ‘Bhaijaan’ among his fans but women might not like to call him by this name as he is the most eligible bachelor of the B-town. From Aishwarya Rai to Lulia Vantur, several girls came into his life but it seems that the megastar was just not ready to commit to them. However, there was a time when people said that the actor had finally found the love of his life.

Did you know who it was? Yes. You guessed it right. It was none other than the beautiful actress Katrina Kaif.

After watching them together on hit movies like Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya, Ek Tha Tiger, and Tiger Zinda Hai, it became crystal clear to the fans that the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor was head over heels for her.

Although many claim that he still isn’t over her, the Bharat actress once went out to call him her “Big Brother” after their relationship ended according to Koimoi.

Whilst there has been no detailed confirmation on why they broke up. Many reports claim that it was because of Ranbir Kapoor. It’s not a secret to the world that RK and Kat were dating as they were often found spending time with each other after the actress’s breakup with Salaman Khan.

Back in the day, when Katrina was busy promoting her film Jab Tak Hai Jaan, she stunned the audience in shock when she announced, “ Salman Khan is like my big brother.” But the audience didn’t buy it as the world knew she had dated him.

At present, they are both busy shooting for Tiger 3 which is the sequel to their blockbuster movie Tiger Zinda Hai. The film is expected to be released on 10 November 2023.