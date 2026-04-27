Hyderabad: Akshay Kumar, the Bollywood superstar, is back in the spotlight with his latest horror-comedy, Bhooth Bangla. The film has smashed the Rs. 100 crore mark at the Indian box office, thanks to strong audience response and positive word of mouth. The Priyadarshan-directed movie has received good talk, and it continues to perform well, making it one of the biggest hits of 2026 so far.

A Milestone in Akshay Kumar’s Career

Bhooth Bangla marks a major milestone in Akshay Kumar’s career. It is now his 20th film to cross the Rs. 100 crore net collection in India, making him the actor with the highest number of Rs. 100 crore films in Bollywood. This achievement puts him ahead of superstar Salman Khan, who has 18 films in the Rs. 100 crore club.

The film collected around Rs. 113.40 crore domestically, with a strong second weekend of nearly Rs. 29 crore. Globally, it has grossed approximately Rs. 180 crore, including Rs. 41.50 crore from overseas markets. The movie stars Akshay Kumar alongside Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Mithila Palkar, and Jisshu Sengupta.

List of Akshay Kumar’s Rs. 100 Crore Films

Akshay Kumar’s journey in the Rs. 100 crore club began with Housefull 2, which netted Rs. 116 crore. Since then, he has delivered a consistent string of hits. His films in the Rs. The 100 crore club include:

Rowdy Rathore – Rs. 133 crore

Holiday – Rs. 113 crore

Airlift – Rs. 129 crore

Housefull 3 – Rs. 109 crore

Rustom – Rs. 128 crore

Jolly LLB 2 – Rs. 117 crore

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha – Rs. 134.25 crore

Gold – Rs. 105 crore

2.0 – Rs. 189 crore

Kesari – Rs. 154.42 crore

Mission Mangal – Rs. 203 crore

Housefull 4 – Rs. 208.50 crore

Good Newwz – Rs. 205.14 crore

Sooryavanshi – Rs. 196 crore

OMG 2 – Rs. 150 crore

Sky Force – Rs. 134.93 crore

Housefull 5 – Rs. 198.41 crore

Jolly LLB 3 – Rs. 100.85 crore

With upcoming films like Welcome to the Jungle and Haiwaan, Akshay Kumar is set to continue his strong run at the box office.