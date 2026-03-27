Which new Pakistani drama is starting from today? All details

The much-anticipated serial Humraahi premieres today, March 27, 2026, and has already generated significant buzz among viewers

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th March 2026 4:16 pm IST
Danish Taimoor–Hiba Bukhari return with 2026’s big love story
Danish Taimoor–Hiba Bukhari return with 2026’s big love story (Instagram)

Islamabad: After Meri Zindagi Hai Tu wrapped up, fans have been eagerly waiting to see which Pakistani drama would take over the spotlight and the wait is finally over. The much-anticipated serial Humraahi premieres today, March 27, 2026, and has already generated significant buzz among viewers.

Produced by Babbar Javaid under BJ Production and written by acclaimed writer Zanjabeel Asim Shah, Humraahi brings back the popular on-screen pair of Danish Taimoor and Hiba Bukhari. The drama is being touted as one of the biggest romantic stories of 2026, revolving around intense emotions, family conflicts, and an unbreakable bond of love.

Even before its premiere, the show has made a strong impact digitally, with its teasers and promos crossing over 50 million views. The series also boasts a strong supporting cast, including Shahzad Nawaz, Azfar Rehman, Hajra Yamin, Arez Ahmed, and Shees Sajjad Gul in key roles.

Subhan Haleem

Humraahi will follow a weekend “double-header” schedule, airing every Friday and Saturday at 8:00 PM. The high-budget production promises grand visuals, along with a mix of romance, action, and emotional drama, as seen in its trailer.

For viewers in India, the episodes and clips will be available on the YouTube channel Drama Bazaar, as the official Har Pal Geo channel remains inaccessible.

With a hit pairing, strong storyline, and impressive scale, Humraahi is all set to capture audience attention. Are fans ready to see Danish Taimoor and Hiba Bukhari recreate their magic once again?

MS Admissions NEET 2026-27
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Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th March 2026 4:16 pm IST

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Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and… More »
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