Which Qawwali holds a special place in Shah Rukh Khan’s heart?

Mumbai: Netflix recently released the documentary The Roshans, directed by Shashi Ranjan, on January 17. The film highlights the incredible journey of the Roshan family—Roshan Lal Nagrath, Rakesh Roshan, Rajesh Roshan, and Hrithik Roshan—and their contributions to Indian cinema. Among the touching moments in the documentary is Shah Rukh Khan sharing his favorite qawwali.

SRK’s Favorite Qawwali: Yeh Hai Ishq Ishq

In a special clip, Shah Rukh Khan reveals that Yeh Hai Ishq Ishq from the 1960 film Barsaat Ki Raat is his favorite qawwali. Composed by Roshan Lal Nagrath, the song is performed by legendary singers like Manna Dey, Mohammed Rafi, S.D. Batish, and Sudha Malhotra.

SRK even recited some lines from the song:

“Naz o adaaz se kahate hai ki jina hoga Jab mai pitaa hun to kahate hai ki marataa bhi nahi Jab mai marataa hun to kahate hai ki jina hoga Ye ishq ishq hai ishq ishq.”

He described it as a song that beautifully captures the emotions of love, making it close to his heart.

What’s Next for SRK?

After the success of Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh is now working on his next film, King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The movie will also mark the acting debut of his daughter, Suhana Khan, making it even more special for fans.