White House rebuts US newspapers’ criticism on Iran war

Washington: The White House pushed back sharply against critical reporting in major US newspapers on the Trump administration’s handling of the war with Iran and its impact on global energy markets, accusing the media of spreading a “fake narrative” about the objectives of the military campaign.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said reports suggesting confusion or “mixed messaging” about the goals of Operation Epic Fury were incorrect.

“The left-wing media is lying and pushing a fake narrative that there has been ‘mixed messaging’ about the objectives of Operation Epic Fury,” Leavitt wrote on social media.

Her remarks came after reports in New York Times and Wall Street Journal raised questions about the administration’s planning, its assessment of Iran’s response, and the rapid policy shifts surrounding emergency oil market intervention.

Leavitt said the administration had repeatedly laid out clear military objectives from the beginning of the campaign.

“From the beginning, President Trump and his entire team have consistently laid out clear objectives to the American people about what the US Military seeks to accomplish through these ongoing successful major combat operations,” she said.

President Donald Trump had earlier outlined the mission in public remarks.

“Our objectives are clear. First, we’re destroying Iran’s missile capabilities… Second, we’re annihilating their navy… Third, we’re ensuring that the world’s number one sponsor of terror can never obtain a nuclear weapon… And finally, we’re ensuring that the Iranian regime cannot continue to arm, fund, and direct terrorist armies outside of their borders,” Trump said on March 2.

Senior defence officials have described similar operational goals.

“The mission is laser-focused: obliterate Iran’s missiles and drones and facilities that produce them, annihilate its navy and critical security infrastructure, and sever their pathway to nuclear weapons,” the US war secretary said on March 4.

Admiral Brad Cooper also described the military campaign as a major operation aimed at reducing Iran’s threat to the United States.

“Our military in the Middle East is undertaking an unprecedented operation to eliminate Iran’s ability to threaten Americans, as they’ve been doing for nearly half a century,” Cooper said.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the administration initially opposed a massive intervention in global oil markets, then reversed course within hours and urged allies to support an unprecedented release of emergency oil reserves.

The report said the shift reflected a change in Trump’s position as officials scrambled to stabilise markets amid fears that the conflict could disrupt energy supplies.

The New York Times separately reported that the administration may have underestimated how aggressively Iran would respond to the military campaign and the risks to global energy flows through the Persian Gulf.

The report said oil prices surged and shipping disruptions emerged as tensions escalated, forcing officials to search for ways to contain a potential economic shock.

Leavitt defended the administration’s handling of the energy situation and said the decision to release oil reserves was consistent with Trump’s earlier statements.

“President Trump previously stated that he would responsibly use the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at the right time, and that time is now,” she said.