Who are the 3 NEW contestants of Bigg Boss 18? Check names

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan, continues to spice things up with unexpected twists and surprises. The show is all set to introduce not one, but three wildcard contestants to the house. This comes after the entry of Digvijay Rathee and Kashish Kapoor as wildcards, proving that the makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep viewers hooked.

Who Are the New Wildcards of Bigg Boss 18?

The three new entrants include Yamini Malhotra, Edin Rose, and Aditi Mistry.

1. Yamini Malhotra

Known for her role in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, Yamini is ready to bring her charm and competitive spirit to the Bigg Boss house. Her entry is already creating buzz among fans of the popular TV series.

2. Edin Rose

A model-actress with a striking presence, Edin is no stranger to the limelight. She gained fame for her sizzling performance in a dance number alongside Ravi Teja in the 2023 film Ravanasura. Originally from Dubai, Edin moved to India to carve a niche in the entertainment industry, and her entry is expected to add glamor to the house.

3. Aditi Mistry

A social media sensation with over 2.4 million followers, Aditi is a versatile personality — a businesswoman, actress, and fine arts expert. Her growing popularity skyrocketed following the announcement of her wildcard entry.

The introduction of these wildcards has left fans buzzing with excitement. Viewers are eager to see how Yamini, Edin, and Aditi will shake up the existing dynamics in the Bigg Boss house.

