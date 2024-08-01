WHO commends UAE for evacuating 85 Palestinian patients from Gaza

UAE evacuated 85 sick and severely injured Palestinians from Gaza, along with 63 accompanying family members for urgent medical care.

Published: 1st August 2024 5:43 pm IST
Photo:WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean

The WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean expressed gratitude to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for announcing an urgent initiative to evacuate sick and severely injured Palestinians, including cancer patients, for medical care.

UAE evacuated 85 sick and severely injured Palestinians from Gaza, along with 63 accompanying family members, to Abu Dhabi for urgent medical care on Tuesday, July 31.

Emirates launched this initiative in partnership with the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“I am immensely grateful to the United Arab Emirates for evacuating sick and severely injured patients from Gaza and providing them with lifesaving medical care,” said Dr Hanan Balkhy, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, Emirates News Agency reported.

“This initiative demonstrates the urgent need for intra-regional solidarity. Support to people in the region must start from the region,” Dr Balkhy added.

Earlier, the UAE sent a fourth aid ship to war-torn Gaza, delivering an impressive 5,340 tonnes of essential supplies.

