Who disrespected and how? asks Rahul Gandhi on Dhankhar mimicry row

Amid controversy over TMC suspended MP Kalyan Banerjee’s act of mimicking Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked why is there no discussion on the recent Parliament security breach or unemployment which has paralysed the nation’s youth.

Speaking to reporters at Parliament Complex when asked for comment he said, “Who insulted and how? The MPs were thrown out, I made the video but it is on my phone. The media is showing (the clip). Around 150 MPs are sitting outside the Parliament, but there is no discussion taking place in the House.”

“There will be no discussion on Adani, there will be no discussion on unemployment, there will be no discussion on Rafale investigations,” Rahul Gandhi added.

VIDEO | "Who disrespected and how? MPs were sitting there (in the Parliament premises), I shot their video. Our 150 MPs were thrown out, but there is no discussion in the media on that; no discussion on Adani, Rafael and unemployment," says Congress leader @RahulGandhi in… pic.twitter.com/u72anELdBP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 20, 2023

A huge political row broke out on Tuesday as Banerjee derisively mimicked Dhankhar during the Opposition’s protest on the stairs of Parliament against the suspension of MPs, drawing strong condemnation from the ruling BJP.

Rahul Gandhi was seen making a video of the performance by Banerjee who appeared to mimic the way Dhankhar walked by leaning forward and made reference to having a spine.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Parvesh Singh said the Congress leader was recording ‘like a monkey’. Demanding the opposition alliance apologise to Dhankhar, the BJP leader said, “INDIA alliance is showing the level of its wisdom. It is not able to digest its defeat (in the recent assembly polls). They also know that in 2024, the BJP will return to power at the Centre and Narendra Modi will be the prime minister. They are not able to digest all these things.”

“And their leader Rahul Gandhi was doing videography like a monkey. It was quite strange. We felt very sad,” Singh said, adding, “I want the entire INDIA alliance to apologise to the Vice President.”

Police complaint against TMC MP

An advocate has filed a complaint against suspended Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee for his mimicry act of Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on the premises of the Parliament complex.

“A complaint was given by advocate Abhishek Gautam at Defence Colony Police station on Tuesday evening. We have forwarded it to the New Delhi district police,” a police officer said.

Gautam in his complaint said the video was made with an “intention to insult and defame the Vice-President of India, his caste as well as his background of farmer and as a lawyer”. He demanded that an FIR be registered under the appropriate sections of IPC and the IT Act against the TMC MP and others seen in the video.

(With input from Agencies)