TMC’s suspended MP mimics RS Chairman; ‘Shameful’, says Dhankhar

"Political parties will have their cross currents, they will have exchanges, but imagine a senior leader of your party, video graphing another member of another party," he said.

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th December 2023 4:18 pm IST
TMC suspended MP Kalyan Banerjee (left) mimics Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar (right) while other Parliamentarians look on

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday took exception to Trinamool Congress’ suspended MP Kalyan Banerjee mimicking him during a protest in Parliament premises saying that the mimicry is ‘ridiculous’ and ‘unacceptable’.

Kalyan Banerjee, during the protest with other suspended MPs at Parliament’s Makar Dwar, was seen mimicking the Vice President while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen filming.

As the House reconvened at 12 noon after being adjourned, Dhankhar took note of the incident and said, “Office of Chairman, Rajya Sabha and Office of Speaker is very different. Political parties will have their cross currents, they will have exchanges, but imagine a senior leader of your party, video graphing another member of another party. Mimicry of the Chairman, mimicry of Speaker. How ridiculous, how shameful, how unacceptable.”

Later he adjourned the House till 2 pm.

Meanwhile, the suspended MPs of the INDIA bloc parties staged a protest in front of the Gandhi statue on Parliament premises this morning.

They were joined by the chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, Sonia Gandhi, as they raised slogans against the Centre. They also protested against the government at Parliament’s Makar Dwar.

As many as 191 Opposition MPs from both Houses have been suspended for the remainder of the ongoing Winter Session after they demanded a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the Parliament security breach incident.

The suspensions were the largest in the history of the Indian Parliament.

