Who holds the record for most Filmfare Awards in Tollywood?

Hyderabad: The 70th Filmfare Awards South was a night to remember, especially for Allu Arjun, who took home the Best Actor award for Pushpa 2: The Rule. This marked his fifth Best Actor win, bringing him level with Mahesh Babu, but he still has a long way to go before matching the legendary Chiranjeevi’s record of seven Best Actor Filmfare trophies.

Thank you, Filmfare, for this wonderful honour. It’s my absolute pleasure to receive it in a land where I am loved in such a unique way. I’m humbled by everyone’s blessings, and I dedicate this award to all my fans for their infinite love. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/EYPdC9BJl9 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) February 22, 2026

Chiranjeevi’s Unbreakable Record

Chiranjeevi’s legacy in Telugu cinema is nothing short of iconic. With seven Best Actor Filmfare awards, he holds the record for the most wins in this category. His celebrated roles include performances in films like:

Subhalekha

Vijetha

Aapadbandhavudu

Muta Mestri

Sneham Kosam

Indra

Shankar Dada MBBS

But his achievements don’t stop there. Chiranjeevi was also honoured with a Special Award in 2006 and a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2010, solidifying his place as the undisputed Megastar of Telugu cinema. What makes this record even more impressive is Chiranjeevi’s rise from humble beginnings, without a family legacy in the industry, to becoming a cultural force in cinema. His journey of hard work, reinvention, and box-office domination across decades is truly remarkable.

Mahesh Babu’s Five Filmfare Wins

Mahesh Babu, another giant in the industry, has won five Best Actor Filmfare awards, matching Allu Arjun’s recent feat. His wins came for:

Okkadu

Pokiri

Dookudu

Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu

Srimanthudu

Mahesh Babu’s performances have earned him a devoted fan base and placed him among the top actors in Tollywood.

Allu Arjun’s Stellar Rise

Allu Arjun’s career continues to skyrocket, and his five Best Actor wins are a testament to his growth and versatility. His wins include performances in:

Parugu

Vedam

Race Gurram

Pushpa: The Rise

Pushpa 2: The Rule

In addition to these, Allu Arjun has earned Best Supporting Actor for Rudhramadevi and Critics’ Best Actor for Sarrainodu. His success, particularly with the Pushpa franchise, has propelled him to new heights in the film industry, earning him recognition far beyond Telugu cinema.

A Race That’s Far From Over

With five Best Actor Filmfare awards now in his collection, Allu Arjun has entered an elite league alongside Mahesh Babu. While Chiranjeevi’s seven awards are still the gold standard, the gap between the two generations is narrowing. If Allu Arjun or Mahesh Babu earn two more Best Actor awards in the future, the race could take a dramatic turn.

For now, though, the record belongs to Chiranjeevi, whose dominance in the Telugu film industry remains unmatched. But with Allu Arjun’s rising stardom, the Best Actor crown could soon have new contenders, and the story of Tollywood’s greatest actors continues to unfold.