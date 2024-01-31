WHO honours Saudi Arabia for eliminating trans fats from foods

Riyadh: The World Health Organization (WHO) honoured the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) by awarding a certificate for ensuring the absence of industrially produced trans fatty acids in its food.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus presented an award to SFDA CEO Dr Hisham bin Saad Aljadhey on Monday, January 29.

Aljadhey praised the WHO for its efforts in public health promotion and reducing chronic disease prevalence during the award ceremony, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Also Read Saudi Arabia obtains WHO certification for eliminating trans fat

He highlighted the Health Sector Transformation Program, which is part of Saudi Vision 2030 and aims to increase the average lifespan of the population in the Kingdom and ensure a healthy and fulfilling life for all.

منظمة الصحة العالمية تكرِّم المملكة لحصولها على شهادة الاعتراف بخلو المنتجات الغذائية من الدهون المتحولة

الاصطناعية، وتعين مدير إدارة الغذاء الصحي بهيئة #الغذاء_والدواء رئيسًا للفريق الدولي الاستشاري للقضاء على الدهون المتحولة الاصطناعية، نظير التجربة المتميزة والإجراءات التي… pic.twitter.com/TZW2klnM6z — هيئة الغذاء والدواء (@Saudi_FDA) January 29, 2024

On December 27, Saudi Arabia granted WHO certification on trans fat elimination.

The achievement aligns with Vision 2030 and the Healthcare Sector Transformation Programme’s objectives to enhance health prevention measures and promote a healthy lifestyle.

In 2017, the SFDA developed a comprehensive strategy for healthy food and nutrition, focusing on improving the nutritional patterns of society and enhancing the nutritional value of food products.

The strategy involved implementing policies to decrease salt, sugar, and fat content in food products, and requiring food establishments to provide calorie information to consumers.

The SFDA has successfully banned partially hydrogenated oils, the primary source of trans fats, from the country’s food supply since January 2020.