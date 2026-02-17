Who is Aditi Hundia? Rumoured girlfriend of cricketer Ishan Kishan

Hyderabad: Ishan Kishan, the Indian cricketer, recently became the talk of the town not just for his cricket skills but also his personal life. In a crucial match against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, Ishan’s aggressive batting helped India set a total of 175 runs. His quick 50 runs were crucial for the team’s success. What made this moment even more special was the support he received from his girlfriend, Aditi Hundia.

Aditi Hundia’s Heartfelt Support

Aditi Hundia, Ishan’s girlfriend, shared her excitement on Instagram after his match-winning performance. Their relationship, which had been private, became public when Ishan’s grandfather, Anurag Pandey, confirmed that Aditi is his girlfriend. He expressed his full support for their relationship, saying that Ishan is free to marry whoever he chooses.

Who is Aditi Hundia?

Aditi Hundia is a model and fashion influencer from Jaipur, Rajasthan. She became widely known after winning the Miss Diva 2018 title. Aditi also made it to the finals of Femina Miss India 2017, showcasing her confidence and poise. Her career in the fashion industry took off after these achievements, and she has since built a strong presence on social media, with over 285,000 followers on Instagram. Aditi often shares her modelling work, personal moments, and travel experiences with her fans.

In addition to her modelling career, Aditi is also a businesswoman. She owns a fashion outlet in Jaipur and is involved in various fashion campaigns and brand endorsements. Her strong social media presence has made her a popular influencer, and she often collaborates with different brands to promote their products.

Aditi is also known for her involvement in charity work. She actively participates in social causes and, along with her mother, is part of a group called “Sangini,” which helps orphaned children.

Family Support and Wedding Rumours

Ishan’s grandfather has always spoken positively about Aditi, saying he would accept any decision Ishan makes regarding his marriage. This open support from Ishan’s family has led to rumors about a possible wedding, though nothing official has been confirmed yet. Fans are eagerly waiting to know what’s next for the couple.