Who is Iman Esmail? Prabhas’ love interest in his next [Photos]

Hyderabad: Superstar Prabhas is currently making headlines as his upcoming film with director Hanu Raghavapudi was officially launched by Mythri Movie Makers on Saturday. The film’s launch was marked by a grand Pooja ceremony in Hyderabad, with several pictures and videos from the event going viral on the internet.

One of the biggest surprises at the launch was the announcement of Iman Esmail as the female lead. But who is Iman Esmail? This new face has become a trending topic on social media, with fans eager to learn more about her

Who is Iman Esmail?

Iman Esmail is a talented dancer and choreographer from Delhi and she is set to make her Tollywood debut with this period drama. Known for her impressive dancing skills, Iman has built a significant following online, boasting nearly 7 lakh followers on Instagram and over 1.81 million subscribers on YouTube. She has also collaborated with several celebrities, including Awez Darbar, in popular dance videos.

Check out some of her reels and photos below.

More About Prabhas And Hanu Raghavapudi Film

The upcoming film is a period drama set during the era of Subhash Chandra Bose, with Prabhas portraying an army officer in a romantic storyline. The movie is being produced on a grand scale by Mythri Movie Makers, with a special set being constructed at Ramoji Film City for the majority of the shooting. This marks Prabhas’ return to the romance genre after the underwhelming performance of Radhe Shyam at the box office.

Fans are eagerly awaiting to see how the chemistry between Prabhas and Iman Esmail will unfold on screen.