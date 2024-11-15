Who is Imsha Rehman and why is she trending online?

Islamabad: Imsha Rehman, a well-known TikTok star from Pakistan, has gained massive popularity for her entertaining and relatable content. Born on October 7, 2002, in Lahore, she began her career on Instagram, posting fashion and lifestyle videos.

Her success on Instagram led her to TikTok, where her lively personality won the hearts of millions. By 2024, Imsha had over 12.1 million likes on TikTok and collaborated with several big brands. Her growing fame made her one of Pakistan’s top digital influencers.

Viral Video Leak and Backlash

Recently, Imsha found herself in a troubling situation after a private video of hers was leaked online without her consent. The video, reportedly showing her in a personal moment with a friend, quickly went viral on WhatsApp, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter). The leak sparked heavy criticism and trolling, forcing Imsha to deactivate her TikTok and Instagram accounts.

Imsha’s case is not unique. Last month, Pakistani TikToker Minahil Malik faced a similar issue when her private video was leaked. These incidents highlight the risks influencers face, where their private lives can easily be exposed online, leading to emotional and professional challenges.