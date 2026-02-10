Who is Nirmit Jesrani? The neighbour who met Amitabh Bachchan

Hyderabad: Amitabh Bachchan, known as the Shahenshah of Bollywood, is one of the biggest stars the Indian film industry has ever seen. His fame knows no bounds, with millions of fans across the world. Every Sunday, fans gather outside his iconic Juhu bungalow, Jalsa, hoping for a glimpse of the legend.

The Neighbor Who Went Viral

One such fan, Nirmit Jesrani, became an overnight sensation after posting a video from his window, showing a unique angle of Bachchan’s Sunday greeting. Nirmit, who lives next door to Bachchan’s Jalsa, recorded the iconic moment when the actor waved to the crowd. In his video, Nirmit expressed his deep gratitude for Bachchan’s kind gesture and even made a humble request to meet the superstar in person.

Nirmit’s video quickly went viral, and soon, Bachchan’s team reached out to him. The actor’s gesture of kindness didn’t stop there on February 9, 2026, Nirmit was invited to Jalsa for a personal meeting with Amitabh Bachchan.

Who Is Nirmit Jesrani?

Nirmit Jesrani is a Mumbai resident who, until his viral video, was not a public figure. He simply lived next door to Bachchan’s famous home. In his video, he didn’t seek fame but expressed sincere appreciation for the actor’s humility. His honest words and the unique view from his window touched people’s hearts, turning him into an internet sensation.

That meeting with Bachchan was a dream come true for Nirmit. He shared his joy, calling the experience unforgettable, and fans praised the actor for his humility and down-to-earth nature. The viral video and personal meeting will remain a cherished memory for Nirmit, showing how a small act of kindness can make a huge impact.