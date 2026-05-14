Who is Qazi Touqeer and why his pics with Arijit Singh are going viral

Mumbai: When reality shows first started shaping India’s music scene in the early 2000s, many singers became overnight sensations. Some went on to build long-lasting careers, while others slowly disappeared from the spotlight after winning millions of hearts. One such name that every 90s kid will instantly remember is Qazi Touqeer. For an entire generation of school and college students, his songs like Yeh Pal became an emotional anthem.

Now, years later, Qazi is back in the headlines and this time, for brining back memories of Fame Gurukul along with none other than Bollywood singer Arijit Singh.

Qazi Touqeer, who appeared alongside Arijit Singh on the 2005 reality show Fame Gurukul, recently shared a heartfelt reel on Instagram reflecting on their long journey together and praising the singer for staying grounded despite his massive success. The video takes fans from their early reality show days to Qazi’s recent visit to Arijit’s hometown Jiaganj in West Bengal.

The reel shows the two singers spending quality time together in Jiaganj, riding around the town on a scooty, meeting locals and revisiting memories from their younger days. Qazi also spoke warmly about Arijit’s family, his close-knit team and the work he continues to do beyond music.

Recalling how it all began, Qazi said, “That was Fame Gurukul in 2005, in Mumbai, me, Arijit and Shahid Kapoor. We were teenagers then, and now it’s 2026, and we’re still teenagers at heart. We just refused to grow up.”

The singer went on to shower praise on Arijit Singh, calling him one of the most genuine people he has known. “What can I say about Arijit? There’s no corruption in him, no insecurity, no jealousy towards anyone. He is pure passion. He’s real. And yes, he’s a genius, we all know that,” Qazi shared in the video.

During his visit, Qazi also spent time with Arijit’s father, whom he described as “incredible”, and visited the singer’s cricket academy in Jiaganj. The reel gave fans a rare glimpse into Arijit’s simple hometown life, far away from the glamour of the music industry.

Qazi ended the video by calling Arijit a “champion”, praising his emotional strength and humble nature despite becoming one of India’s biggest singers. He also hinted that the two may soon collaborate on “something different and fun”, leaving fans excited about a possible reunion project.

For many music lovers, the video was more than just a reunion. It was a nostalgic throwback to the Fame Gurukul era that introduced audiences to two memorable voices.