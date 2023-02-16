Who is Rayyanah Barnawi? Know more on Saudi’s 1st woman set to go to space

Riyadh: A big milestone is on the horizon for Saudi Arabia as the Kingdom is sending its first female astronaut, Rayyanah Barnawi, to the International Space Station (ISS) during the second quarter of this year.

The 33-year-old Rayyanah Barnawi is set to join on an 10-day mission into space with the crew of the AX-2 space mission.

Rayyanah Barnawi, works as a research and laboratory specialist.

Barnawi obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Reproductive Science, Genetic Engineering and Tissue Development from the University of Otago in New Zealand, and a Master’s degree in Biomedical Sciences from King Faisal University, and has nine years of experience in the field of cancer stem cells.

Saudi Arabia on Sunday announced the sending of the first Saudi female and male astronauts to the International Space Station during the second quarter of the year 2023, where the Saudi female and male astronauts Rayyanah Barnawi and Ali Al-Qarni will join the crew of the AX-2 mission.

The scientific journey will start from the United States of America to the International Space Station, as the program includes training a female pilot and two other astronauts on all mission requirements, namely Mariam Firdous and Ali Al-Ghamdi.