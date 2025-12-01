Hyderabad: The internet woke up to a big news of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru’s secret wedding. It is being reported that the two tied knot on December 1, 2025 in an intimate ceremony took place at the Ling Bhairavi Temple inside the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, with only about 30 guests present.

Neither Samantha nor Raj has confirmed anything, yet the news has taken over social media. The buzz grew stronger after Raj’s ex-wife, Shhyamali De, posted the cryptic message, “Desperate people do desperate things,” which many felt was linked to the rumours.

So, who is Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s husband Raj Nidimoru?

Couple’s Net Worth 2025

As per media estimates, Raj Nidimoru’s current net worth is around Rs. 83 crore to Rs. 85 crore. His income comes from writing, directing, producing, and global OTT collaborations.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s net worth is estimated at Rs. 100 crore to Rs. 110 crore. Her earnings come from films, OTT series like Citadel: Honey Bunny, brand endorsements, and business investments.

Who Is Raj Nidimoru

Raj Nidimoru is an Indian American filmmaker, writer, and producer. He forms one half of the popular creative duo Raj and DK, known for successful projects like The Family Man, Farzi, Go Goa Gone, and Stree. Born on August 4, 1975, in Tirupati, Raj studied engineering at SVU College of Engineering.

He later moved to the United States, where he met Krishna DK. Both left their software careers to pursue filmmaking. Their first feature film, 99, released in 2009, marked the beginning of their journey in Indian cinema.

Despite strong media reports and social media discussions, no official statement has been released by Samantha or Raj. Fans now wait for clarity on the rumoured wedding.