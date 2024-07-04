Who is Sunaina? Khalid Al Ameri’s rumoured fiancee from Hyderabad

Hyderabad: South Indian actress and model Sunaina Yella has recently become a hot topic on the internet. The buzz began when rumors surfaced about her rumored engagement with renowned Dubai vlogger Khalid Al Ameri.

This speculation gained traction on June 5, when Sunaina shared an intriguing photo on Instagram, showing her holding someone’s hand. The picture quickly garnered attention, especially since Khalid Al Ameri liked the post. Adding fuel to the fire, Sunaina reciprocated by liking a similar photo shared by Khalid, further intensifying the rumors of their relationship.

Fans are now curious to know everything about Sunaina. Let’s have a look at her career and personal life.

A Glimpse into Sunaina Yella’s Career

Sunaina Yella, originally from Hyderabad, India, has made a significant mark in the South Indian film industry. She predominantly works in Tamil cinema, but her versatility has seen her grace the screens of Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada films as well. Sunaina made her debut in the Telugu film industry with “Kumar Vs Kumari” in 2005. Three years later, she made her Tamil debut in the film “Kadhalil Vizhunthen.”

Her talent shone brightly in the 2012 film “Neerparavai,” where she portrayed the character Esther. Sunaina’s performance in this critically acclaimed movie earned her a nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Actress – Tamil, solidifying her status as a remarkable actress in the industry.

Sunaina’s latest project, a Tamil crime thriller titled “Inspector Rishi,” was released on Amazon Prime Video in March. Her role in the film has been well-received, further establishing her as a prominent figure in the Tamil film industry. With each project, Sunaina continues to captivate audiences with her compelling performances and dedication to her craft.

Sunaina is known for her elegant fashion sense and often shares glimpses of her life on social media. Her Instagram account is a blend of professional updates, personal moments, and stylish photoshoots, providing her fans with a window into her world.

Khalid and Sunaina are staying silent on their engagement rumours and have not reacted to the news yet.