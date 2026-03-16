Who is Telugu poet Nandini Sidha Reddy set to receive Sahitya Akademi Award?

Hyderabad: Telugu poet Nandini Sidha Reddy is among 24 authors who will receive the Sahitya Akademi Award for 2025, the National Academy of Letters announced on Monday, March 16.
He was selected for his Telugu poetry collection “Animesha.”
The announcement came months after the academy cancelled a scheduled press conference in December 2025 to declare the awards.
“Sahitya Akademi is happy to announce today its annual Sahitya Akademi Awards in 24 Indian languages recognised by it. 8 books of poetry, 4 novels, 6 books of short stories, 2 essays, 1 literary criticism, 1 autobiography and 2 memoirs have won the Sahitya Akademi Awards 2025,” it said in a statement.
Born to a Communist father who fought Razakars
Reddy was born in 1955 in Medak to a Communist father, Narra Balasiddhareddy, who is known to have fought against the Razakars, a paramilitary wing of the Islamic political party Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, during British rule.
He completed his MA at Osmania University, followed by an MPhil degree on “The Sun in Modern Telugu Poetry” and graduated with a PhD in 1986.
After establishing himself in academia, Reddy began teaching. He taught in Medak from 1984 to 1991 and was a lecturer in Siddipet Government Degree College, from where he retired in 2012.
Literary work
Having always written stories during his student days, he later ran a study circle and a small magazine called Rose. Founder of the Manjeera Writers’ Association and the Telangana Writers’ Forum, Reddy edited the Soi magazine and the Manjeera bulletin while simultaneously publishing seven volumes of poetry.
Reddy’s poem, which called for a special Telangana movement, became widely known as “Nageti salalo na Telangana,” which he wrote in just an hour in 1997. His composition describes the entire cultural essence of Telangana. This specific poem gained larger recognition as a featured song in the film Poru Telangana, subsequently earning a prestigious Nandi Award.
Notably, this 10-verse work predates other iconic anthems like Ande Sri’s “Jaya Jaya He Telangana” and Goreti Venkanna’s “Ganama Telanganama.” Today, the verses resonate throughout the region as a staple Bathukamma song.
The poet has contributed to both literary criticism and poetry over several decades. In the field of essays, his works include “Modern Telugu Poetry – Reality – Surrealism” (theory) and “Adhunika Telugu Kavithvam Vasthavikatha – Adhivasthavika,” a theoretical essay written as part of his PhD in 1986.
Other essay collections include “Iguram” (2007), which explores Telangana language and culture, “Kula Vruthula – Telangana Sahityam” (2008) and “Avarthanam (2011),” a set of essays on Telangana literature.
As a poet, Reddy has published several collections beginning with “Diviti” (1974), a mini collection with two other poets, followed by “Bhoomi Swapnam” (1987), “Sambhashana” (1991), “Pranahitha” (1996), “Oka Badha Gadhu” (2001), “Nadi Puttuvadi” (2007) and “ Ikkadi Chetla Gaali” (2014). These works reflect the author’s engagement with modern Telugu poetry as well as the cultural and literary traditions of Telangana.
Administrative roles in Telangana
In 2014, Nandini Sidha Reddy joined a committee tasked with reviewing Telugu language textbooks. This initiative focused on a significant linguistic debate, whether to prioritise the spoken Telangana dialect or maintain the traditional “Sanskritised” Telugu.
By 2015, the writer was appointed by the Telangana state government to a committee to overhaul the old syllabus put together by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission and replace it with a “Telangana-centric new syllabus.”
Recognition and Awards
Over the years, the writer has received several recognitions for contributions to literature and poetry. In 1986, Reddy received the Free Verse Front Award for his poetry collection “Bhoomiswapnam,” which also earned him the Indore Bharathi Vari Dasharathi Award in 1988.
His collection “Pranahita” was honoured with the Telugu University Award in 2001. In 2009, he received the Vishwakalapeetham Vari Snehanidhi Best Poetry Award for a collection of sad poems. He was also awarded the Nandi Award for Best Songwriter in 2010 for the song “Nageti Salallo Na Telangana.”
In 2016, he received the Distinguished Award in Literature from Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University and was chosen for its annual Vishista Puraskaram, marking the first time the award had been given to someone from outside Hyderabad.