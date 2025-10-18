Who is the fakest contestant in Bigg Boss 19? Fans reveal name

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 is now halfway through its journey, with the show completing two months this weekend. As the competition intensifies, 14 contestants remain in the race to the finale. While some housemates are winning hearts with their gameplay and authenticity, others are being called out by fans for being “boring” or even “fake.”

A tweet by popular social media page Bigg Boss Tak has sparked a huge debate online. The viral post reads, “Nehal Chudasama is the FAKEST contestant and does DRAMEBAAZ as usual. If she really thinks Gaurav Khanna did it for the camera, then Nehal even you sacrificed your letter just to look MAHAAAN on screen. So, stop this hypocrisy & overacting!”

The tweet referred to this week’s captaincy task, where housemates received emotional letters from their families. However, the task was later cancelled after contestants broke a major rule.

Now, fans and viewers seem to agree with the viral opinion, calling Nehal “the fakest contestant” of the season.

One viewer wrote, “Finally, someone called out #NehalChudasama’s fakery! She is indeed the most DRAMEBAAZ contestant, and her hypocrisy is on full display. Criticizing #GauravKhanna for doing something for the camera is rich coming from someone who sacrificed her own letter just to look MAHAAN on screen and gain sympathy. It’s pure overacting!”

Another fan tweeted, “LMAO exactly Nehal’s ‘drama’ deserves its own daily soap at this point! The way she flips every situation just for camera time is pure acting masterclass. Sacrifice for TRP, tears for attention — she’s in full overacting ki dukaan mode this week.”

One more avid viewer added, “Nehal calling others fake is the joke of the season! Sacrificed her own letter for footage & now giving lectures on emotions. Bravo, Miss DRAMEBAAZ!”

Another user commented, “Nehal is fake only, should have been evicted.”

As the season heats up, the audience seems divided — while some still support Nehal, others are convinced her actions are purely for the cameras.

What’s your take on this? Do you also think Nehal is being fake this season? Let us know in the comments below.