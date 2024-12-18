Who is the new Time God of Bigg Boss 18? Check her name

Mumbai: Salman Khan’s highly popular reality show Bigg Boss 18 is keeping viewers on the edge of their seats as it inches closer to the grand finale. The competition inside the house has intensified, and each contestant is leaving no stone unturned to secure their spot in the game.

This week marked an exciting turn of events in Week 10 as Bigg Boss organized a challenging task to determine the new “Time God” of the house. The Time God title is one of the most coveted positions, as it not only gives immense power to influence the house but also offers immunity from nominations.

The seven contenders who were in the battle for next Time God title were —

Karanveer Mehra

Vivian Dsena

Digvijay Rathee

Eisha Singh

Chum Darang

Shrutika Arjun

Shilpa Shirodkar

After an intense battle, Shrutika Arjun emerged as the winner, clinching the title of the new Time God.

🚨 BREAKING! Shrutika Arjun is the new TIME GOD of Bigg Boss 18 house and gets 2 week immunity from nomination — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 17, 2024

Shrutika’s victory is a game-changer, as she not only takes on the mantle of Time God after Avinash Mishra but also secures immunity from nominations for the next two weeks. This immunity will undoubtedly give her a significant edge in the game, allowing her to play strategically without the immediate fear of elimination.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see how Shrutika will wield her newfound power in the house. Will she make allies or use her authority to shake up the game? Only time will tell. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates on Bigg Boss 18!