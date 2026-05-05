Mumbai: The advertising roundtable was supposed to be about work ethic, but the moment “power couple” was mentioned, the internet forgot everything else and opened its gossip files.

A clip from Good Ads Matter’s Producers’ Roundtable has gone viral after Roopak Saluja, Founder and Executive Chairman of Bang Bang Mediacorp, spoke about the best and worst celebrities to work with in advertising. The roundtable brings together some of India’s top advertising producers to discuss what really goes behind making ads and branded stories. But one particular moment has taken the conversation far beyond advertising.

While talking about difficult celebrities, Roopak said there are “two-three people” who are regularly painful to work with. He then added that there is also a “power couple” who has become “particularly painful”. The name, however, was clearly meant to be beeped out, which only made the internet more curious. And of course, netizens did not sit quietly.

The clip into a full guessing game, with users trying to figure out who the mystery couple could be. Some netizens are speculating that the hint could be about Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, popularly known as Virushka, but it must be noted that neither Roopak nor anyone in the clip directly named them. The discussion online is purely based on fan guesses and blind-item decoding.

What makes the whole thing even more interesting is the comparison that followed. In the same conversation, Ranbir Kapoor was praised as one of the most professional and nicest people to work with, across old and recent ad shoots. That contrast has only added more fuel to the chatter.

For now, the names remain under wraps, but as always, internet has already opened its own investigation bureau.