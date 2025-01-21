WHO regrets Trump’s decision to withdraw, urges reconsideration

World Health Organization (WHO) expressed its deep disappointment after the United States announced its plan to leave the global health organization. The newly elected President Donald Trump began the exit process on his first day.

It is noteworthy that the United States of America is the top donor and partner to WHO, contributing through assessed contributions and voluntary funding. This is the second time the US has sought to exit the WHO under Trump’s leadership.

Trump and his party politicians are vocal against the country’s funding contributing to top international organisations like the United Nations (UN), WHO and some countries like Afghanistan, calling it unnecessary and a “waste of US taxpayer’s money”.

Trump’s executive order

President Trump initiated withdrawal procedures by signing an executive order citing “unfairly onerous payments” made by the US to WHO.

Trump’s executive order blamed WHO for “mishandling” the COVID-19 pandemic and alleged it fails to keep politics separate from its operations.

President Trump examined multiple executive orders on his first day in office and demonstrated enthusiasm for the most significant one. “Oooh, that’s a big one,” President Trump remarked as he signed the document at the White House.

WHO’s response

In a statement, the WHO highlighted key fundamental achievements in global health across the world and decades-old collaboration work with American health organizations.

WHO and USA have teamed up since 1948 to protect the health of people worldwide by preventing countless deaths from dangerous illnesses. WHO highlighted both organizations’ shared efforts to eliminate smallpox and near-eradication polio.

“The WHO continues to focus on improving its performance through ongoing organizational changes. Our mission to advance international health remains ongoing,” the statement added.

“We hope the US will reconsider and look forward to engaging in constructive dialogue,” the organisation official stated.

Implications of the withdrawal

The United States’ exit from the WHO creates serious problems for worldwide health programs since it has dominated its funding for many years.

Worldwide health professionals and political leaders find this decision problematic since it threatens the success of global healthcare projects.

The WHO is optimistic about future US involvement while promising new changes to handle health emergencies.