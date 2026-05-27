‘Who said it is easy?’: Durefishan Saleem drops beautiful Haj selfie

Islamabad: Pakistani actress Durefishan Saleem is currently in Saudi Arabia for a spiritual journey as she performs Haj this year. The actress has been sharing beautiful glimpses from her pilgrimage on social media, and she recently posted a serene new photo that is now winning hearts online.

Wishing everyone “Hajj Mubarak,” Durefishan also added a light-hearted caption to her post, writing, “Also who said Jawaani ka Hajj will be easy?” The candid line quickly caught fans’ attention online.

In the picture, Durefishan looks radiant in a white ihram as she poses with bright yellow flowers and a soft smile.

Meanwhile, another popular Pakistani actor, Bilal Abbas Khan, is also reportedly performing Haj this year. Although Bilal has not officially shared any pictures or updates himself, several videos and glimpses of the actor shared by fellow Haj pilgrims are going viral across social media platforms.

In the circulating clips, Bilal can be seen dressed in ihram alongside former Pakistani cricketers Wasim Akram and Misbah-ul-Haq, as well as popular TV host Wasim Badami, who are also performing Haj this year.

At the same time, rumours surrounding Durefishan Saleem and Bilal Abbas Khan’s relationship have once again started making headlines. The two actors, who became fan favourites after starring together in Ishq Murshid, have long been linked together by fans online.

Social media users are now speculating that the duo may soon get married, or perhaps may have already tied the knot and are performing Haj together. However, there is no official confirmation regarding these rumours so far.