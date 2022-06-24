Who spread Naga Chaitanya’s relationship rumors? Find out here

Hyderabad: Tollywood stars Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu divided their fans into two sections when they announced their divorce. While the divorce was mutual, a lot of rumors are being spread and written about their separation by netizens.

The most recent rumor that was rife around the internet was Naga Chaitanya’s new relationship with Indian actress and model Sobhita Dhulipala. The news has left internet divided and many fans even called out Samantha for planting the rumors to which she reacted that fans should move on.

While we do not know if the rumors are true, according to a news portal Telugu Cinema, it is a famous someone from Mumbai who is spreading the speculations for clout. Furthermore, it is being said that Naga Chaitanya is quite upset with the rumors.

An official confirmation on any of the developments is yet to be made.

For the unversed, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya had gotten married on October 7, 2017, and announced their separation on October 2, 2021. They had released a joint statement on Instagram to break the news.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Samantha has her Hollywood debut film Arrangements of Love in which the actress will play the role of a bisexual woman. She also has a couple of interesting south movies in her kitty. Naga Chaitanya, on the other hand, was last seen in Love Story alongside Sai Pallavi. He next has Thankyou and Laal Singh Chaddha.