Hyderabad: Indian film stars love luxury and style. Many top actors spend crores on high-end cars like Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Rolls-Royce. Big stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Chiranjeevi own some of the best cars in the market.

Among luxury cars, Rolls-Royce stands out. Only a few Telugu actors own this royal ride. Chiranjeevi owns one. His son Ram Charan has a Rolls-Royce Spectre, an electric car worth around Rs. 7.5 crore. Prabhas also reportedly bought a Rolls-Royce Phantom in 2015.

(Image source: Google)

But do you know who is the first Tollywood star to buy these luxury wheels?

The First Telugu Actor to Own a Rolls-Royce

It was Chittoor Nagayya, as per several Telugu media reports. He was a legendary actor, director, music composer, and producer. He played many strong roles and was respected all over India. He was also the first South Indian actor to win the Padma Shri award.

(Image Source: X)

Nagayya was the first Telugu actor to be paid Rs. 1 lakh for a film. He wrote his own dialogues and even sang his own songs. At the peak of his fame, he bought a Rolls-Royce, making him the first Indian male actor to do so.

Even though he earned a lot, Nagayya gave away most of his money to help others. In his last days, he lived a simple life. He had no money even for food or his funeral. Old actors say he lost everything because of his kind and giving heart.