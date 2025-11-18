Hyderabad: Sholay is one of the greatest hits in Bollywood cinema. Released in 1975, it became a milestone in Indian film history, loved for its unforgettable characters, powerful dialogues, and emotional storytelling. Now, this iconic film is returning to theatres in a fully restored 4K version titled Sholay: The Final Cut, giving audiences a chance to experience it with clearer visuals and improved sound.
The 4K Re Release and the Original Climax
The restored edition will release nationwide on December 12, 2025, across 1,500 screens as part of Sholay’s golden jubilee celebration. What makes this version special is the inclusion of the original climax, which has never been shown to the public.
Sholay Cast Remuneration
Main Cast Salaries:
- Dharmendra (Veeru): Rs 1.5 lakh
- Sanjeev Kumar (Thakur): Rs 1.25 lakh
- Amitabh Bachchan (Jai): Rs 1 lakh
- Hema Malini (Basanti): Rs 75,000
- Amjad Khan (Gabbar Singh): Rs 50,000
- Jaya Bachchan (Radha): Rs 35,000
Supporting Cast Salaries:
- Mac Mohan (Sambha): Rs 12,000
- Viju Khote (Kaalia): Rs 10,000
- A. K. Hangal (Imam Saab): Rs 8,000
In the released 1975 version, Thakur nearly kills Gabbar but stops when the police arrive. This change was made because the censor board wanted justice to be shown through legal means. However, the original ending was much darker. In that version, Thakur kills Gabbar using his spiked footwear, symbolizing his pain and desire for justice. The censor board removed it during the emergency in 1975, and it became a long standing legend among fans.
With the 4K re release, viewers will finally see Ramesh Sippy’s complete vision. The film was also warmly received during a special screening at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this year.