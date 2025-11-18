Hyderabad: Sholay is one of the greatest hits in Bollywood cinema. Released in 1975, it became a milestone in Indian film history, loved for its unforgettable characters, powerful dialogues, and emotional storytelling. Now, this iconic film is returning to theatres in a fully restored 4K version titled Sholay: The Final Cut, giving audiences a chance to experience it with clearer visuals and improved sound.

The 4K Re Release and the Original Climax

The restored edition will release nationwide on December 12, 2025, across 1,500 screens as part of Sholay’s golden jubilee celebration. What makes this version special is the inclusion of the original climax, which has never been shown to the public.

https://twitter.com/FHF_Official/status/1989676759047090431?s=20

Sholay Cast Remuneration

Main Cast Salaries:

Dharmendra (Veeru): Rs 1.5 lakh

Sanjeev Kumar (Thakur): Rs 1.25 lakh

Amitabh Bachchan (Jai): Rs 1 lakh

Hema Malini (Basanti): Rs 75,000

Amjad Khan (Gabbar Singh): Rs 50,000

Jaya Bachchan (Radha): Rs 35,000

Supporting Cast Salaries:

Mac Mohan (Sambha): Rs 12,000

Viju Khote (Kaalia): Rs 10,000

A. K. Hangal (Imam Saab): Rs 8,000

In the released 1975 version, Thakur nearly kills Gabbar but stops when the police arrive. This change was made because the censor board wanted justice to be shown through legal means. However, the original ending was much darker. In that version, Thakur kills Gabbar using his spiked footwear, symbolizing his pain and desire for justice. The censor board removed it during the emergency in 1975, and it became a long standing legend among fans.

With the 4K re release, viewers will finally see Ramesh Sippy’s complete vision. The film was also warmly received during a special screening at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this year.