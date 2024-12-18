Who will win best actor at the 2024 National Awards?

Hyderabad: The 2024 National Awards are just around the corner, and the Best Actor category is more competitive than ever. Four incredible actors are in the spotlight this year: Allu Arjun, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Chiyaan Vikram, and Vijay Sethupathi. Let’s take a closer look at their performances and why they deserve the award.

Allu Arjun: Pushpa 2

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule is a massive hit, breaking records left and right. Following his National Award win for Pushpa: The Rise, Arjun’s performance in the sequel is even more powerful.

Box Office Success: The film is the fastest Hindi-dubbed movie to earn Rs. 600 crore.

Arjun could make history again with another National Award for his unforgettable role.

Prithviraj Sukumaran: Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life

Prithviraj gave a heart-wrenching performance in Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life. The film tells the story of Najeeb, a man trapped in harsh conditions in the Gulf.

Physical Transformation: Prithviraj lost 31 kilograms for the role, showing his dedication to bringing Najeeb’s struggles to life.

This role proves Prithviraj’s incredible talent and could earn him the prestigious award.

Chiyaan Vikram: Thangalaan

Chiyaan Vikram is known for his dedication and intensity, and his performance in Thangalaan is no exception. Despite the film’s box office struggles, Vikram’s role as a tribal leader earned high praise.

With a National Award already under his belt, Vikram’s performances are always memorable. His portrayal in Thangalaan showcased his unmatched ability to deliver emotional and intense characters.

Vikram remains one of the most respected actors in Indian cinema.

Vijay Sethupathi: Maharaja

Vijay Sethupathi’s role in Maharaja has been widely appreciated. The thriller became one of the top-grossing Tamil films of 2024.

Sethupathi plays a barber with a mysterious story, blending humor, wit, and emotion. The film resonated with audiences across languages, proving his universal appeal.

His versatility makes him a strong contender for the Best Actor award.

Who Will Win?

Each actor delivered something unique this year. Whether it’s Allu Arjun’s fiery Pushpa, Prithviraj’s emotional journey, Vikram’s intense role, or Sethupathi’s versatility, the decision will be tough. Who do you think deserves the National Award? Share your opinion in the comments below!