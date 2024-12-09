Who will win Bigg Boss Telugu 8? Top 3 contestants as per fans

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 is just around the corner, with the grand event scheduled for Sunday, December 15. Fans are eagerly waiting to see who will claim the coveted title and emerge as the winner of this season.

The previous week witnessed a dramatic twist with a shocking double elimination, as Vishnupriya and Rohini exited the house. Their exit paved the way for the top 5 finalists, who are now vying for the trophy.

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Finalists

Nabeel Afridi

Prerana

Avinash

Nikhil

Gautham Krishna

As the finale approaches, excitement among fans is at an all-time high. Social media is buzzing with support and campaigns for the finalists, with viewers casting their votes to ensure their favorite contestant lifts the trophy.

Fan Favorites and Predictions About Winner

While all five finalists have given their best throughout the season, three names have emerged as top contenders based on audience buzz and social media trends. They are —

1. Nikhil

2. Gautham Krishna

3. Nabeel Afridi

Their performances, personalities, and fan bases have set them apart in the competition.

However, insiders suggest the real battle for the title will likely be between Nikhil and Gautham Krishna, who have consistently been strong performers and fan favorites. The final outcome will depend heavily on the ongoing voting trends and the audience’s ultimate choice.

Fans reactions.

Winner of BIGG BOSS TELUGU SEASON 8🏆🎉🎊🎆🎇🎆🎇🎆#BiggBossTelugu8 pic.twitter.com/187ofLPcOR — Bathuku JatkaBandi (@bochuloUsername) December 2, 2024

Champions aren't made by chance—they're made by the unwavering support of their people! Let’s rise, roar, and work with unstoppable determination to crown #Gautham as the Bigg Boss Telugu Winner! 🏆💪#BiggBossTelugu8#BiggBossTamil8

GAUTHAM FOR THE WIN pic.twitter.com/gBqZjLPv0G — 🦋𝓚𝓾𝓼𝓾𝓶𝓪🦋 (@KusumaAllada) December 9, 2024

Who will take home the title of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 winner? All will be revealed on December 15. Until then, fans can continue to vote and rally behind their favorite contestant to make their dream come true.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss Telugu 8 finale.