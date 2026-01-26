Mumbai: One of the most loved reality shows on Indian television, Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment Season 3, has come to an end with an exciting grand finale. Team Kaanta emerged as the winner after defeating Team Chhuri in the final episode.

Team Kaanta featured — (Winners)

Krushna Abhishek

Kashmera Shah

Abhishek Kumar

Samarth Jurel

Aly Goni

Jannat Zubair

Meanwhile, Team Chhuri included Elvish Yadav, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee, and Isha Malviya, who gave tough competition and remained fan favourites throughout the season.

The grand finale aired on Sunday, January 25, 2026, on Colors TV and streamed on Jio Hotstar at 9 pm. The episode also marked Bharti Singh’s return to the show after a short maternity break following the birth of her second child on December 19.

The show, which premiered on November 22, 2025, aired every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm on Colors TV.

Laughter Chefs season 4 soon?

At the end of the finale, Bharti surprised fans by announcing that the show will return with new teams, fresh rivalries, and more drama.

As part of the upcoming changes, several season 3 contestants will reportedly exit the show, including Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Isha Malviya, Gurmeet Choudhary, and Debina Bonnerjee. To bring back the original charm, the makers are planning to reintroduce popular faces from earlier seasons such as Nia Sharma, Sudesh Lehri, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, and Arjun Bijlani. An official announcement of the new contestant list is still awaited.