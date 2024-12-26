Who won the new Time God title in Bigg Boss 18? Check name

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18 house continues to serve up its trademark mix of drama and suspense. The coveted Time God title has been one of the most intriguing elements of this season. After a rollercoaster series of events, Chum Darang has reclaimed the title, setting the stage for more twists and turns in the house.

Chum Darang initially became the Time God recently. However, her tenure was cut short due to accusations of not fulfilling her responsibilities adequately. This led to the title being taken away, sparking debates among housemates and fans alike.

Bigg Boss 18 new Time God Task

In a fresh Time God task held inside the house, Chum Darang showcased her determination and emerged victorious once again. Her comeback as the Time God has already become a talking point, as fans eagerly speculate how her regained authority will influence the dynamics of the house.

Chum’s return to power could potentially shift alliances and strategies in the house.

