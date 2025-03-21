Who’s keeping Rashmika Mandanna busy with late night shoots

Mumbai: Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film “Thama,” shared a snapshot from a late-night shoot.

The ‘Pushpa’ actress took to her Instagram stories to share a candid photo of director Aditya A Sarpotdar, who was captured sitting on a plastic chair and closely monitoring the shoot on a screen. Alongside it, she wrote, “My director…. Making me shoot night shoot every time…. Ice bucket …. Story of my life.” The director was quick to take note of it as he reshared the photo, and wrote, “Where mortals fear the night, the vampires find their power.”

Rashmika replied, “Wise words. Knows exactly how to make a Thama (vampire) happy!”

“Thama” tells the gripping tale of a determined historian who immerses himself in ancient manuscripts, uncovering dark secrets about local vampire myths as supernatural forces begin to stir. His journey not only reveals long-forgotten history but also sparks a fierce battle for the soul of the town.

The upcoming thriller, directed by ‘Munjya’ fame director Aditya Sarpotdar, marks the first collaboration between Ayushmann and Rashmika.

“Thama,” produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, the film is written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Fulara. Presented by Maddock Films, “Thama,” which also stars Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, will release in theatres on Diwali 2025.

Expressing his excitement about becoming a part of the horror-comedy universe, Ayushmann had said in a statement, “I’m excited that Dinesh Vijan feels this is the best time for me to enter his blockbuster horror comedy universe in and as ‘Thama’. After Stree 2 became the all-time biggest Bollywood film in the history of Hindi cinema, I am thrilled to be part of this universe’s legacy as it moves forward and also feel responsible for giving audiences a theatrical experience that they will remember for years to come.”