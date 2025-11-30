Why Aamir Khan went days without bathing during film shoots

Hyderabad: Aamir Khan is one of the biggest and most respected actors in India. His craze is unmatched, and his films have created records that shaped modern Bollywood. From classics like Lagaan, Rang De Basanti, and Dil Chahta Hai to massive blockbusters like 3 Idiots, PK, Dangal, and Taare Zameen Par, Aamir has delivered stories that touched millions.

Many of his films became all time record breakers, earned global recognition, and proved why he is called Mr Perfectionist. His ability to choose meaningful roles and transform himself has made him one of the most trusted names in Indian cinema.

Aamir Khan Reveals Why He Did Not Bathe for Days

In a conversation with ABP Live, Aamir shared surprising details about the extreme preparations behind some of his iconic roles. He confirmed that he went without bathing for 12 days while shooting Ghulam. The film had a long action scene in the climax where he gets badly beaten up.

“In Ghulam, there was a long action sequence in the climax where I get badly beaten up. Gradually, my injuries started increasing. If I had bathed every day after shooting, it would have ruined the continuity. So I decided not to bathe for a week to maintain the same look and feel for the scene. Because when you bathe the next day, you end up looking fresh—which I didn’t want.”

Aamir added that he did the same during Raakh. His character lives on the streets, so he felt that a clean and fresh appearance would look unrealistic. To stay true to the role, he decided not to bathe for days and fully embraced the character’s tough life.

Work Front

Aamir was last seen in Sitaare Zameen Par. He is now producing Lahore 1947, which is one of his upcoming major projects.