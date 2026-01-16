Why Adam Driver’s ‘65’ is trending again on HBO Max

In Hollywood, not every movie gets a happy ending on its first try. Some films disappear quietly after a disappointing theatre run. But every once in a while, a forgotten movie rises again and this time, it’s roaring loudly. The sci-fi dinosaur adventure 65, starring Adam Driver, has suddenly become a surprise hit on HBO Max, three years after stumbling at the box office.

When 65 released in cinemas, expectations were high. A space pilot, a mysterious planet, and deadly dinosaurs it sounded like the perfect blockbuster formula. But the movie collected only modest ticket sales. Critics called the story simple, and audiences chose other big films instead. Within weeks, 65 was labeled a box office disappointment and quickly faded from public conversation.

Fast forward to today, and the story has completely changed.

On HBO Max, 65 has shot into the platform’s list of most-watched movies. Viewers scrolling for an exciting weekend watch are discovering the film anew and many are loving it. Sometimes, all a movie needs is the comfort of a home screen instead of the pressure of a theatre ticket.

The plot is straightforward but thrilling. Adam Driver plays Mills, a pilot who crash-lands on an unknown planet. He soon realizes he is stranded on Earth, 65 million years in the past. With dinosaurs hunting around every corner, he must protect a young girl and find a way to escape. It’s survival, action, and adventure packed into a fast-moving ride.

What didn’t impress critics in theatres is now working for streaming audiences. Viewers are praising the tense action scenes, impressive creature effects, and Adam Driver’s serious performance in a wild setting.

The success of 65 proves one thing clearly in the age of streaming, a movie’s story doesn’t end after box office numbers are counted. Sometimes, a film just needs time and the right screen to finally shine.