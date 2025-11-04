Mumbai: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is celebrated as one of the most beautiful and talented actresses in Indian cinema. Known for her grace, impeccable fashion sense, and powerful performances, she has mesmerized audiences across the globe ever since her debut in Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya opposite Bobby Deol.

But did you know that Aishwarya was originally offered the lead role in the iconic 1996 film Raja Hindustani, starring Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor? Yes, you read that right! The Bollywood diva was the first choice for the film but had to turn it down.

Aishwarya Rai rejected Raja Hindustani

During the early ’90s, Aishwarya’s beauty had already caught the attention of filmmakers, and she received several film offers even before her acting debut. However, she chose to step away from films temporarily to participate in the 1994 Miss India beauty pageant, which eventually led to her winning the Miss World crown the same year.

In a 2012 interview with Vogue, Aishwarya revealed, “I’m often cited as the person who established the beauty pageant-to-films route, but that was not the case with me. I had at least four film offers before the pageants. In fact, I decided to participate in Miss India to step back from the film industry for a bit. If I hadn’t taken part in Miss India, Raja Hindustani would have been my first film.”

Interestingly, Raja Hindustani director Dharmesh Darshan also confirmed earlier this year, in a 2025 interview with Bollywood Hungama, that Aishwarya was indeed his first choice for the role of ‘Memsaab’. However, due to her Miss World commitments, she couldn’t take up the project. He said, “She was my first choice, but she urgently had to go for Miss World. I didn’t want to take any chances as I needed someone who could give full time to the film. It was her sheer grace that she didn’t hold it in her heart.”

Eventually, the role went to Karisma Kapoor, who delivered a memorable performance and earned widespread acclaim making Raja Hindustani one of the biggest blockbusters of the decade.