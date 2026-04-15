Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of his much anticipated film, Bhooth Bangla. Directed by Priyadarshan, the horror fantasy is set to hit theaters this Friday, April 17. During a recent promotional event in Delhi, Akshay shared a hilarious yet surprising anecdote about how his 2007 blockbuster, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, deeply affected his son, Aarav.

The Long Lasting Fear of Manjulika

It turns out that Vidya Balan’s iconic and spine chilling performance as Manjulika was a bit too convincing for a young Aarav. Akshay revealed that his son was so traumatized by the character that he avoided the actress in real life for over half a decade. Speaking to HT City, Akshay said:

“I was talking to my son recently, he told me that when he saw Bhool Bhulaiyaa for the first time, he couldn’t speak to Vidya Balan for six years! Voh Vidya se darta tha. Voh ghar par aayi thi, usse ek baar milne ko taiyaar hi nahi tha, uski aankhon mein dekhne ko bhi taiyaar nahi tha. I had to nurture and tell him for six years ‘Yeh Vidya Balan hai beta, yeh bahot achhi hai’ He said ‘no dad, I don’t want to meet her’ He had got scarred!”

Despite Akshay’s constant reassurance that Vidya was a kind person and not a vengeful spirit, Aarav refused to make eye contact or even stay in the same room when she visited their home.

Bhooth Bangla vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa

While both films involve elements of the supernatural, Akshay clarified that Bhooth Bangla offers a very different experience compared to the psychological depth of Bhool Bhulaiyaa. He explained that his old film was a psychological thriller where the “possession” was eventually linked to mental health.

He described Bhooth Bangla as a horror fantasy similar to a Disney production. The film features a mythical creature called Vadhusur and is designed to be accessible and enjoyable for children.

This project marks a major reunion for Akshay and director Priyadarshan after 14 years. The film also features an impressive ensemble cast including Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Wamiqa Gabbi.