Why are Indian cryptocurrency firms relocating to Dubai?

The relocation of companies comes after Indian government introduced a 30 percent tax on cryptocurrency trading profits.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 8th January 2024 9:03 pm IST
Here's the reason behind relocation of Indian cryptocurrency firms to Dubai
Representative image

In a significant development, Indian cryptocurrency companies are increasingly relocating to Dubai due to the favorable digital currency climate in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The relocation of companies comes after Indian government introduced a 30 percent tax on cryptocurrency trading profits and one percent tax on transactions exceeding Rs 10,000 in June 2022.

Also Read
Winter offer: Saudia Airlines announces 30% discount on all flights

On the other hand, Dubai’s low taxes, ease of business establishment, and dedicated regulatory framework for digital assets make it an attractive destination for crypto firms.

MS Education Academy

The Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) houses over 23,000 companies, with 3,700 are from India.

“A lot of Web3 founders prefer Dubai or Singapore as their hub because they have clarity and certainty around regulations and greater community support,” Sumit Gupta, CEO of CoinDCX, told Forkast.

Also Read
Indian expat stranded without documents in UAE returns home after 18 yrs

“We have seen a decline of more than 90 percent in volumes. That’s a huge, steep decline. And what you have seen is that India continues to be number one when it comes to grassroot crypto adoption, but a lot of that activity is happening on alternative channels because of the high tax rates,” he added.

The action is in line with the burgeoning cryptocurrency trend, in which the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) are emerging as major players.

With 400 billion dollars in bitcoin transactions, the MENA area is becoming increasingly important in the world of digital currencies.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 8th January 2024 9:03 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button