Winter offer: Saudia Airlines announces 30% discount on all flights

Tickets must be purchased until Tuesday, January 9.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th January 2024 3:29 pm IST
Photo: Saudia

Saudia Arabian Airlines (Saudia), the national carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), has announced 30 percent discount on all international destinations as part of its winter offer.

Travellers are invited to benefit from this offer and finalize their travel procedures until Tuesday, January 9, and can travel between Monday, January 15, to Wednesday, March 27.

It is applicable for both business and economy class categories. The discount also applies on round trips, one-way and multiple-city flights.

Travellers can easily book their flights via the airline’s website and mobile application.

