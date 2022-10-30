Why are Kashmiri Pandits compelled to migrate: Mehbooba Mufti hits out at Centre

Anantnag: Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday hit out at the Centre over the recent targeted killings in the region and said Kashmiri Pandits are compelled to migrate despite the fact that BJP is at the helm of affairs at the Centre.

“Targeted killings of Kashmiri pandits are taking place, whose government is there? The Kashmiri Pandits have been protesting in Jammu for the past six months. Today, Farooq Abdullah nor I am in power. There is a BJP government at the Centre. Why are the Kashmiri Pandits compelled to migrate?” Mufti said while talking to the reporters.

Kashmir has been witnessing a series of targeted killings since October last year.

Targeted killings in Kashmir Valley was part of a larger conspiracy by terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen and other proscribed terrorist outfits to disturb the peace and democratic process established by the Panchayati Raj System in Kashmir Valley and also to create terror among the politically elected representatives, NIA charge sheet said.

The revelation came when the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in September filed the charge sheet against six accused in the targeted killing of a Sarpanch of Adoora village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam.

The counter-terror agency filed the chargesheet in a special NIA court in Jammu in the case of the targeted killing of Sarpanch Shabir Ahmad Mir by the terrorists of the proscribed terrorist outfit Hizbul Mujahideen.

The case was initially registered on March 11 at Kulgam police station in Jammu and Kashmir and re-registered by the NIA on April 8.

Investigations have revealed that the handlers of the proscribed terrorist organization Hizbul Mujahideen operating from Pakistan, hatched a criminal conspiracy in collusion with terrorist associates and Over Ground Workers and terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen active in Kashmir Valley to carry out the targeted killing of Sarpanch Shabir Ahmad Mir, said the NIA.

“Apart from this incident, carrying out targeted killings in Kashmir Valley was part of larger conspiracy by terrorists of HM and other proscribed terrorist outfits to disturb peace and disrupt the democratic process established by the Panchayati Raj System in Kashmir Valley and also to create terror among the politically elected representatives.”

Those named in the charge sheet are Danish Ayaz Dar, Faisal Hameed Wagay, Nisar Rashid Bhat, Zubair Ahmad Sofi (now killed), Mushtaq Ahmad Itoo (absconding), and Farooq Ahmad Bhat (absconding).

Shopian district administration through a statement issued has refuted some media reports about reporting 10 Kashmiri Pandit families leaving their village in Shopian.

The District Administration made it clear that proper and robust security arrangements have been put in place in the village even in other pockets of Kashmiri Non-migrant Hindu habitations and towns, added the statement.

It has also clarified that due to the onset of winter and after the harvesting period, many families migrate to Jammu and that there are no instances of migration due to fear in the district.