Why are Telangana government job notifications getting delayed?

Hyderabad: Chief Minister of Telangana state K. Chandrashekar Rao recently announced that job notifications will be issued to fill over 80 thousand posts in various government departments.

However, even after a week, no notification has been issued as the officials are confused over the roster points for various reserved categories.

Reservation in government jobs in Telangana

As per the reservation policy, the government has fixed a 15 percent quota for Scheduled Castes, 6 percent for Scheduled Tribes, and 29 percent for Background.

Apart from it, there will be horizontal reservation for women, physically challenged, ex-servicemen, meritorious sportspersons, and Economical Weaker Sections (EWS).

As per the roster points system, the recruitment should begin from the roster point where it ended in previous recruitment.

Earlier, there were only 10 districts in the state. The number of districts increased to 33 in 2016.

Now, officials are confused over whether to follow old roster points for 10 districts or give new points to all the districts of the state.

The authorities are taking legal opinions to avoid any hurdles after issuing the notification.

Telangana officials asked to issue job notifications

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar instructed the top officials to speed up the process of recruitment

He directed the Telangana officials to complete formalities to issue notifications to fill up the jobs.

He also directed the officials to regularize contract and outsourcing staff in various departments through notifications.