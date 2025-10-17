Why Danny Denzongpa refused to work with Salman Khan for 23 years

Hyderabad: Danny Denzongpa, born Tshering Phintso Denzongpa in Sikkim, is one of the most respected actors in Indian cinema. He is known for his strong voice, classy style, and powerful villain roles. Danny has acted in more than 190 films in Hindi, Tamil, Nepali, and Bengali. Some of his famous movies include Mere Apne, Kalicharan, The Burning Train, Agneepath, and Khuda Gawah. He received the Padma Shri award in 2003 for his great work in films. Danny is loved for his discipline, punctuality, and professionalism.

Do you know this talented actor once had a big problem with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in the 1990s? Let’s find out what really happened.

The Problem on the Sets of Sanam Bewafa

In 1991, Danny and Salman worked together in the romantic film Sanam Bewafa. Danny, as always, came to the set on time. But Salman, who was still new in the industry, arrived several hours late. This made Danny very angry. He scolded Salman in front of the film crew for being unprofessional. Danny felt that coming late showed disrespect for others’ time. After that day, Danny decided never to work with Salman Khan again.

After the fight, Danny refused every film offer that included Salman. For the next 23 years, they did not work together. During this time, Salman became one of the biggest stars in Bollywood with films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, and Karan Arjun. Danny continued to act in many successful films and became known as one of the best villain actors in India.

The Reunion After 23 Years

Finally, in 2014, the two actors came together again in Jai Ho, directed by Salman’s brother Sohail Khan. Danny played the main villain in the film. People on set said that both actors were polite to each other, but they still kept their distance.

A few years later, a photo of Salman kissing Danny’s son, Rinzing Denzongpa, on the cheek went viral. Fans saw this as a sign that the tension between the two families was finally over.