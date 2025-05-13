Why didn’t Indira take back PoK after 1971 victory?: Himanta

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that had former prime minister Indira Gandhi been alive today, he would have asked her why she did not take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the Shimla Agreement or expand the Chicken’s Neck corridor following India’s victory in the 1971 war.

Addressing a press conference here, Sarma asserted that the Congress has no right to question Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the ceasefire with Pakistan, announced by both nations.

“Our army had won the 1971 war. Had Indira Gandhi been alive today, I would have asked her why she allowed the creation of an Islamic republic in our next door. Why did she not take back PoK in the Shimla Agreement?

Also Read Assam MP stayed in Pakistan for 15 days without informing Indian govt: Himanta

“Why didn’t she expand the Chicken’s Neck corridor by negotiating for 100 more kilometres from Bangladesh to better connect Northeast with the rest of India?” he asked.

Sarma alleged that Gandhi had converted a win of the Indian Armed Forces into her personal victory to become a “secular leader”.

“They (Pakistan) had surrendered. It was a surrendered nation. You (Gandhi) could have asked them to give back PoK. You could have said that Northeast should have proper access to Chittagong port.

“You could have put a condition that Chicken’s Neck will not be allowed and give 100 kilometres more so that we can mitigate the deadlock in Chicken’s Neck. Have they done anything?” he added.

Defending the current ceasefire with Pakistan, Sarma said the objective of ‘Operation Sindoor’ was to punish and dismantle the terror network, and it was achieved successfully on the night of May 6 and the morning of May 7 itself.

“After that, Pakistan retaliated on behalf of the terrorists and India responded to them very bravely. When Pakistan realised that if they continued, they would be massacred and nothing would be left. Then they contacted our DGMO.

“Now, the Congress party should clearly say even after the Pakistan DGMO surrendered before the Indian government, should we continue the war? Can I ask Congress what they had done during their period when Pakistani terrorists attacked India?” he asked.

Asserting that the idea was to wage a war against terrorism, the Assam CM pointed out that the Prime Minister, in his speech in Bihar, did not say to punish innocent or civilian Pakistanis, but resolved that all terrorists would be killed wherever they are hiding.

“After killing 150 terrorists on Pakistani soil, we have achieved our objective,” he added.

Sarma further said that the Congress party should have asked what Gandhi had done during her tenure after that massive win instead of questioning Prime Minister Modi.

“Congress should question what they have done after repeated terror strikes in India. Today, Modi ji has shown India’s resolve in Balakot, Pulwama and now in Pahalgam. You should only congratulate the PM for this massive victory. You have no right to criticise anybody,” he added.