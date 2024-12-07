Why doesn’t Mahira Khan want to discuss Shah Rukh Khan anymore?

Islamabad: Pakistani actress Mahira Khan is known for her stellar performances in television and films. She made her blockbuster Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees (2017). The actor has never shied away from expressing her admiration for King Khan, answering fans’ questions about him in interviews and social media sessions.

However, Mahira has now shared why she wants to avoid discussing him.

Mahira Khan and Shah Rukh Khan (Instagram)

Speaking at the Aalami Urdu Conference 2024, hosted by Waseem Badami and Tabish Hashmi, Mahira candidly revealed her discomfort about being questioned repeatedly on the Bollywood superstar.

“Do you ever get annoyed with this topic… that whenever there’s an interview, they always ask how it felt to work with Shah Rukh Khan? Do you think its fine? I mean he’s a superstar… so people ask… but do you think it’s too much?” host asked.

Mahira explained saying, “I can never have enough of him, but when someone asks a question about him, I do reply, and then people say that she is quite obsessed about him. That’s why I expect them not to ask me, because then they say she wants to talk about it, which I never start on my own.”

On the professional front, Mahira is keeping busy with multiple exciting projects. She is currently shooting for her highly anticipated Netflix original series, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, and has also completed filming her upcoming movie with Humayun Saeed.