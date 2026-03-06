‘Why fund hate speeches?’ Owaisi slams PM Modi over Sanatan Sanstha event

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi criticised the PM Modi-led Central government over the reported use of public funds for an event where Islamophobic and hate speeches targeting Muslims were reportedly made, including calls for the deportation of Muslims and the establishment of a “Hindu Rashtra”.

Owaisi questioned why Rs 63 lakh of taxpayer money was reportedly allocated for the programme and asked why public funds should be used to support events where such remarks were allegedly made.

“Remarks were made pushing the idea of pressuring Muslims to quit their faith using the government’s power. They back off when asked to provide funds to mid-day meals in government schools but fund such organisations,” he remarked.

Event and funding controversy

The remarks refer to the Sanatan Rashtra Shankhnad Mahotsav, organised by Sanatan Sanstha at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on 13–14 December.

According to a report by The Quint, the event featured speeches where several speakers allegedly called for measures such as the deportation of Muslims, population restrictions, and mass religious conversions, along with demands for establishing a Hindu Rashtra.

Union ministers, including Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Shripad Naik and Sanjay Seth, as well as Delhi tourism minister Kapil Mishra, were reported to have spoken at the event.

Following the report, The Quint filed a request under the Right to Information Act, 2005, with the Ministry of Culture (India) and Delhi’s tourism department to determine whether government funds were used.

The publication reported that an RTI response from the Culture Ministry confirmed that Rs 63 lakh was granted to Sanatan Sanstha for the event, while a response from Delhi’s tourism department was still awaited.

‘Remove Muslims’ remark made

The report highlighted several controversial remarks allegedly made during the programme. Speakers cited included Sudarshan TV’s Suresh Chavhanke, Ashwini Upadhyay and Rahul Dewan.

According to the report, statements included calls for removing Muslims from India through the National Register of Citizens (NRC), suggestions to cap the Muslim population, and appeals encouraging mass religious conversions.

Owaisi slams centre

Owaisi raised the issue while addressing a Jalsa-e-Youm-ul-Qur’an gathering at Masjid-e-Quba in Hyderabad, where he spoke on several national and international issues.

“The question is not whether Rs 63 lakh is a big amount or a small one. The question is why public money is being used for programmes that promote the cleansing of a community or demand a Hindu Rashtra,” he said.

During his speech, Owaisi also spoke about international developments, particularly the escalating tensions in West Asia involving Israel, the United States and Iran.

He strongly condemned the growing violence in the region and expressed concern over its humanitarian consequences. Owaisi said continued military escalation could destabilise the region and lead to large-scale suffering among civilians.

He urged global leaders to take urgent diplomatic steps to end the conflict and emphasised the need for international efforts to restore peace and stability.